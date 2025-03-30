Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.1 Strikes Tonga, Tsunami Warning Issued

An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit the Tonga Islands on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake was reported 90 kilometres southeast of Pangai, at a depth of 10 kilometers, the US agency said.

The US Tsunami Warning Center issued an alert, cautioning that hazardous waves could affect coastlines within a 300-kilometer (185-mile) radius from the quake's epicenter.

As this is a developing situation, authorities are monitoring the impact and advising residents to stay alert. As of now, there are no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Tonga is a Polynesian kingdom in the South Pacific, consisting of over 170 islands that boast white sandy beaches, coral reefs, and dense tropical rainforests. It is more than 3,500 kilometers (2,000 miles) off of Australia's east coast.

This powerful earthquake follows a recent series of seismic activities in the region, highlighting the ongoing geological volatility of the South Pacific area. On Friday, a 7.7 magnitude quake hit Myanmar midday with an epicenter near Mandalay, bringing down scores of buildings and damaging other infrastructure like the city's airport.