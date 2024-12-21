Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.8 Hits Nepal

The earthquake occurred at 3:59 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted. (Representational)
Kathmandu:
An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Nepal in the early hours of Saturday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.
The earthquake occurred at 3:59 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.
The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres at Latitude 29.17 N and Longitude 81.59 E.
Further details are awaited.
