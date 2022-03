Earthquake In Afghanistan: There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties. (Representational)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 19-03-2022, 07:23:12 IST, Lat: 34.68 & Long: 65.45, Depth: 110 Km, Location: 344km W of Kabul, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now. Further details are awaited.