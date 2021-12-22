Dutch Prosecutors Call For Life In Prison For MH17 Suspects

Dutch prosecutors on Wednesday called for life in prison for four suspects on trial in absetia accused of downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 with a surface-to-air missile in 2014, killing 298 people.

The four suspects on trial are Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko, accused of launching the BUK missile that hit the plane over war-torn eastern Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)