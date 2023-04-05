During Trump's Court Appearance, Internet's Focus Was On This Policewoman

The unidentified female officer was spotted guarding the doors of the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse

Former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to criminal charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star before the 2016 election, at a historic court hearing in New York. While the world was glued to their TV screens to watch the dramatic proceedings, a blond police officer caught the attention of many as she was caught on cameras keeping guard inside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.

According to New York Post, the unidentified female officer was spotted guarding the doors of the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse ahead of Donald Trump's arrival. Soon, several prominent American news networks and internet users alike started sharing the policewoman's pictures, admiring her looks.

Many users also took to Twitter to seek more information about her identity, with some even tagging New York Police Department for an answer. One user wrote, ''Nothing to see here, just an NYC police officer flashing a WHITE POWER sign as the white power president is indicted.'' Another commented, ''I'm guessing a lot of people will be asking who the hot blonde cop is standing next to Tom Segura at the Trump arraignment.''

See some tweets here:

Nothing to see here, just a NYC police officer flashing a WHITE POWER sign as the white power president is indicted. @NYCMayor how does this ding bat keep her job?



34 Felony Counts trump arraignment arrest me @cnn@msnbc -- Happened at 1:48 pm pic.twitter.com/mrFBG9QIrj — Harpers Elbow (@HarpersElbow) April 4, 2023

A third wrote, ''The female officer on the left at Trump's court appearance can handcuff me anytime she wants. Some users also criticised people for passing sleazy and misogynistic statements.

The female officer on the left at Trumps court appearance can handcuff me anytime she wants. pic.twitter.com/Xbqrc27FNZ — Donnie Conn (@Donconn5) April 4, 2023

The officer helped guard the building for the two hours Mr Trump spent inside for his arraignment.

Notably, Mr Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last week in a case stemming from a 2016 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, though the specific charges have yet to be disclosed. He denied all the charges and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts.

While addressing his supporters and the media from Mar-a-Lago, his Florida home, he claimed that the case was "an insult to America".

"I never thought anything like this could happen in America -- never thought it could happen," he said, adding "The only crime that I've committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it".