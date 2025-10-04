Drums, Bikes And Conservatism: The Making Of Japan's First Woman PM

Sanae Takaichi has been elected as the head of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), placing her in line to become the nation's first woman prime minister. She defeated Shinjiro Koizumi, the son of former leader Junichiro Koizumi, in a run-off on Saturday after no candidate secured a majority in the initial round. A parliamentary vote to choose the next prime minister is expected on October 15.

A Conservative Figure In A Male-Dominated Arena

At 64, Takaichi has long been associated with the right wing of the LDP. Women remain vastly under-represented in Japanese politics. Only about 15% of the powerful lower house are female, and just two women serve as prefectural governors. While some hoped her election might signal change, many observers are sceptical.

Yuki Tsuji, a Tokai University professor who specialises in gender and politics, said Takaichi "has no interest in women's rights or gender equality policies." She has historically opposed proposals designed to strengthen women's roles in society.

Gender Views And Personal Health Struggles

Takaichi has consistently supported the LDP's traditional view of women as mothers and wives. She has pushed back against same-sex marriage, female succession to the imperial throne, and legislation allowing married couples to use different surnames.

Yet she has also spoken about her own struggles with menopause, advocating that men be better educated about female health so women can receive greater support at work and in school.

A Long Political Career

First elected from her hometown of Nara in 1993, Takaichi has since held several key posts, including economic security, internal affairs, and gender equality.

She has described Margaret Thatcher as a political role model and strongly aligns with Shinzo Abe's conservative vision.

From Drums To Politics

Takaichi was a heavy-metal drummer and an enthusiastic motorbike rider. Today, she champions policies such as increased defence spending, nuclear fusion research, stronger cybersecurity, fiscal stimulus for growth, and tighter immigration rules.

Foreign Policy Hawk

Takaichi is widely regarded as hawkish on foreign affairs. She is a revisionist on Japan's wartime history and makes regular visits to the Yasukuni Shrine – an act that angers neighbouring countries. According to AP, she has avoided detailing her immediate agenda if she takes office, but she is considered tough on China and cautious about South Korea.

Her hardline stance may complicate the ruling coalition with the centrist Komeito party, though she has indicated a willingness to collaborate with far-right groups.