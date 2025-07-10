"Drone Might Hit Him": Khamenei's Advisor Threatens To Assassinate Trump

Mohammad-Javad Larijani, a former senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader has suggested that US President Donald Trump could be attacked by Iran while sunbathing at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida.

"Trump has done something so that he can no longer sunbathe in Mar-a-Lago," Larijani said, according to Iran International. "As he lies there with his stomach to the sun, a small drone might hit him in the navel. It's very simple."

Trump in 2020 had ordered the killing of Qasem Soleimani, an Iranian major general, who was killed in a US drone strike.

The threat had been put to Trump in an interview on Fox News, who laughed it off. The host, Peter Doocy asked him when he last went sunbathing. Trump replied by saying, "It's been a long time. I don't know, maybe I was around seven or so. I'm not too big into it." He added, "I guess it's a threat. I'm sure it's not a threat, actually, but perhaps it is."

This comes two weeks after the US bombed Iran's nuclear and military facilities, while interfering in Israel and Iran's 12 day war.

Trump has said repeatedly that the US bombings on Iran's nuclear sites have "obliterated" them. However, some experts say that the damage has not been enough and floated the possibility that Iran has secretly moved its enriched uranium stockpile before the strikes.

An Israeli official has said the intelligence indicates that Iran's uranium has not been moved and remained at the nuclear sites.

The US and Iran will resume their talks in Norway this week. Trump said that he would like to lift sanctions off Iran at some point, but Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said that trust would be an issue going forward in the relationship between the two countries, in an interview with Tucker Carlson.

Trump has threatened to bomb Iran again if the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei does not end the country's nuclear enrichment program.

