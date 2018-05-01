Dozen Injured As Alarm Gun Causes Panic In French Resort Town

Around a dozen people were lightly injured, some requiring hospital treatment in Nice.

Police and firefighters stand at the scene of the incident in a street of Nice (AFP)

Nice, France:  People fled bars and restaurants in Nice in panic on Monday after a man fired a noisy but harmless alarm gun into the air in the southern French resort town, police said.

Around a dozen people were lightly injured, some requiring hospital treatment, as people rushed out of bars and cafes fearing an attack, emergency services personnel told AFP.

France has been hit by a string of terror attacks in recent years, raising the levels of security, and concern, in the country. 
 
Last month, an Islamist gunman killed four people and injured four others in a shooting spree in southwestern France.

Nice suffered a terrible attack in 2016 when a Tunisian man ploughed a truck through a large crowd gathered for Bastille Day fireworks in the Mediterranean city, killing 86 people and injuring more than 400. 

Monday's incident was the result of dispute between two couples. 

In a tweet, local mayor Christian Estrosi thanked local traders who sounded the alarm, allowing police to arrest the person wielding the alarm gun.

