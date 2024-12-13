"Dopest City Name": Elon Musk Launches Bid to Turn SpaceX 'Starbase' Into Texas City

Billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday (Dec 12) formally launched his bid to transform SpaceX's South Texas Starship launch site, known as Starbase, into an incorporated city. Situated in Boca Chica at the edge of Rio Grande Valley, Mr Musk is planning to develop Starbase as a self-sufficient hub for rocket innovation and beyond. The development comes in the backdrop of Mr Musk moving the headquarters of SpaceX and his social media company X from California to Texas, earlier this year.

"SpaceX HQ will now officially be in the city of Starbase, Texas!" wrote Musk on X (formerly Twitter) while quote-posting the letter, addressed to Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr., the county's top elected official.

"To continue growing the workforce necessary to rapidly develop and manufacture Starship, we need the ability to grow Starbase as a community. That is why we are requesting that Cameron County call an election to enable the incorporation of Starbase as the newest city in the Rio Grande Valley," read the letter by Kathryn Lueders, the general manager of Starbase.

The company, responsible for revolutionising the rocket business with reusable vessels, stated that incorporating Starbase will streamline the processes required to build the amenities necessary to make the area a world-class place to live for those already living there as well as for future workers who might arrive to work at Starbase.

"As you know, through agreements with the County, SpaceX currently performs several civil functions around Starbase due to its remote location, including management of the roads, utilities, and the provision of schooling and medical care for the residents. Incorporation would move the management of some of these functions to a more appropriate public body," the letter added.

SpaceX HQ will now officially be in the city of Starbase, Texas! https://t.co/zpN4t3mJQT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2024

'Dopest city name'

Reacting to the news, Joe Rogan, host of the Joe Rogan Show, one of the biggest podcasts in the world, wrote: "That's the dopest city name ever. By a large margin."

That's the dopest city name ever. By a large margin. — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) December 13, 2024

"This is excellent. Starbase, Texas. The official HQ for @SpaceX Proud to have you in Texas!" said Republican leader and Texas Governor, Greg Abbott welcoming the move.

Proud to have you in Texas! https://t.co/2ILjTdyX4m — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 13, 2024

While SpaxeX rapidly expands in the area, some locals have pushed back. Earlier this year, a group called Save RGV sued SpaceX over allegations of environmental violations and dumping polluted water into the nearby bay.