DoorDash Agent Slams Woman For $5 Tip on $20 Order: 'F*** You'

A video of a DoorDash delivery executive in the US slamming a woman for tip is gaining traction on social media. According to New York Post, the incident took place in Texas and the woman posted the clip on TikTok. The outlet said her name is Lacey Purcival and she gave the DoorDash driver a tip of $5 for an order she said cost just $20. The delivery executive, identified as Corey, cursed the woman after leaving the order at home.

The video is now being shared across other platforms too, like Twitter and Instagram.

How much would you be willing to tip for a $20 pizza? pic.twitter.com/SPjP9iifC4 — AlphaFox (@Alphafox78) July 3, 2023

As it starts, the deliveryman is ringing the doorbell, and Ms Purcival opening the door and greeting him.

Corey then hands over the pizza to Ms Purcival along with a pie.

Corey then starts walking towards his car but turns back and tells Ms Purcival, "I just want to say, it's a nice house for a $5 tip."

"You're welcome!" the woman responds. "F*** you," Corey says as the video ends.

Ms Purcival captioned the video as "So how much should I be tipping for a $20 pie??"

The video has generated a lot of interest among social media users.

"We should end the expectation of tipping. Businesses should pay their people the total of what they need, reflect that in the good or service price, and let me decide if I can afford that good/service. The simple purchase should reflect gratitude," commented a Twitter user.

"When I was a delivery driver my average tip was $2-3. $5 would have been a great tip on a $20 order!" said another.

DoorDash has not responded to the video so far, as per the Post report.