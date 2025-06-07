"Don't Fight Guys": Ex-Russia President To Trump, Musk. Tesla CEO Responds

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Dmitry Medvedev offers to mediate peace between Trump and Musk for Starlink shares as payment. Elon Musk responded with a laughing emoji to Medvedev's mediation proposal on social media. Russian lawmaker Dmitry Novikov suggested Musk could seek political asylum in Russia if needed.

Amid escalating tensions between US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has offered to mediate a "peace deal" between them - a role assumed by the Republican leader amid the war between Russia and Ukraine. According to Mr Dmitry Medvedev, Moscow is ready to become a mediator for a "reasonable fee".

They will accept Starlink shares as payment, he said.

"We are ready to facilitate the conclusion of a peace deal between D and E for a reasonable fee and to accept Starlink shares as payment. Don't fight, guys," the former Russian President wrote in a post on X.

To this, the Tesla CEO responded with a laughing emoji.

😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2025

Mr Medvedev's comment comes a day after Russian lawmaker Dmitry Novikov has suggested that Musk could seek political asylum in Russia. "I think that Musk has a completely different game, that he will not need any political asylum, although, if he did, Russia, of course, could provide it," Mr Novikov told the Russian News Agency TASS.

The lawmaker noted that over the years, Musk has formed "a kind of political communication", so "individual disagreements will remain separate disagreements".

"At this stage, the return of the Democratic team to the White House in three years is not what I think Musk needs and not what he is ready to applaud. Therefore, there are tactical differences, and there are strategic things, and he will adhere to them, it seems to me," he said.

Another Russian senator, Dmitry Rogozin, who once ran the country's space programme, wrote to Musk on X, saying, "If you encounter insurmountable problems in the US, come to us. Here you will find reliable comrades and complete freedom of technical creativity."

Musk was the largest donor to Trump's 2024 election campaign, featured in his pre-poll outings and then remained firmly by his side as the Republican assumed office. Trump had even praised the billionaire in his victory speech, saying a "star is born".

But months later, the friction between the two former allies began shortly after the Tesla CEO criticised the US President's marquee tax bill, calling it too expensive and a measure that would undermine his work with the US DOGE Service. Days later, Musk announced his exit from the US administration.

Irked by Musk's criticism, Trump said he was "very disappointed with Elon".

Then Musk, never one to retreat quietly, retaliated, posting on X, "Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate."

This turned into an ugly spat with Musk making big accusations against Trump.