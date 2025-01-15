Why The US Presidential Inauguration Is Taking Place Months After Election

Donald Trump will take oath as the 47th president of the United States on January 20. The 78-year-old, set to take office for the second term, won the November elections with 312 electoral votes. He will take over from the incumbent President Joe Biden.

But why is there such a long gap between the presidential election and inauguration in the US? Unlike many democracies where the power transition is almost immediately after elections, the US follows a longer process.

The 11-week gap between the election and the inauguration is to ensure necessary preparations for a smooth handover to the incoming administration. The transition period allows the incoming president and their team to organise, assemble a cabinet, develop policies, and address key national issues before officially taking office.

Donald Trump's Cabinet picks include Pete Hegseth for Defence Secretary, Pam Bondi for Attorney General, and Robert F Kennedy Jr for Health Secretary, among others.

Another critical element behind the nearly three-month gap is the Electoral College system, where the president is not immediately chosen by popular vote but is confirmed through a separate process. The time between the election and inauguration allows the Electoral College to complete its process, ensuring the president-elect is fully prepared to assume office.

Was it always an 11-week gap?

The original transition period was even longer, as the US Constitution allowed up to four months for the transfer of power. The 20th Amendment in 1933 shortened it to just under three months. This period is called the "lame duck" phase, referring to the time the outgoing president retains office even after being replaced.

Why the US votes in November

The US election day was set to the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November 1845 after Congress passed a law mandating a uniform election date across the nation. This change occurred at a time when the US economy was largely agrarian, and early November was chosen as the ideal month for farmers since harvest would be completed and travel conditions were still favourable. Travel times were also considered - Sunday was a day of worship, and Wednesday was market day for farmers, making Tuesday the most practical day for voting.