Trump Warns "Hell To Pay" If Gaza Hostages Not Freed Before Inauguration

"Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America," Trump said in a post on social media.

Washington:

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said there would be "hell to pay" in the Middle East if hostages held in the Gaza Strip were not released prior to his Jan. 20 inauguration.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Donald Trump, Israel Hamas War, Gaza Hostages
