Trump Warns "Hell To Pay" If Gaza Hostages Not Freed Before Inauguration

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said there would be "hell to pay" in the Middle East if hostages held in the Gaza Strip were not released prior to his Jan. 20 inauguration.

"Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America," Trump said in a post on social media.

