Trump, Zelensky Did Not Sign Minerals Deal, Says White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy did not sign a minerals deal on Friday, a White House official told Reuters.

Trump has not ruled out an agreement, but not until Ukraine is ready to have a constructive conversation, a senior U.S. official said. It was up to the Ukrainians if the leaders' canceled joint news conference could be rescheduled while Zelenskiy remained in the U.S., the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)