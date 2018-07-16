Donald Trump Meets Vladimir Putin Live Updates: 'From Missiles To China, Summit Covers Everything,' Says Trump

Donald Trump said he may talk about the Russia meddling in US elections during the summit,

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are holding their first summit in Helsinki. Both the leaders are, however, keeping their expectations low from the summit. Ahead of the summit, Donald Trump blamed the US foolishness and FBI probe against Kremlin over US election meddling for the Russia rift.

Ahead of the summit, in a Twitter post, said his predecessor, Barack Obama, paid little attention to FBI allegations of Russian election meddling and they were only taken seriously after he was elected.

"President Obama thought that Crooked Hillary was going to win the election, so when he was informed by the FBI about Russian Meddling, he said it couldn't happen, was no big deal, & did NOTHING about it. When I won it became a big deal and the Rigged Witch Hunt headed by Strzok!" he posted on the micro-blogging site.

Here are the live updates of the Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin summit.