Donald Trump Meets Vladimir Putin Live Updates: "From Missiles To China, Summit Covers Everything," Says Trump

Ahead of the summit, Donald Trump blamed the US foolishness for the Russia rift.

World | Posted by | Updated: July 16, 2018 17:49 IST
Donald Trump said he may talk about the Russia meddling in US elections during the summit,

New Delhi: 

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are holding their first summit  in Helsinki. Both the leaders are, however, keeping their expectations low from the summit. Ahead of the summit, Donald Trump blamed the US foolishness and FBI probe against Kremlin over US election meddling for the Russia rift. 

Ahead of the summit, in a Twitter post, said his predecessor, Barack Obama, paid little attention to FBI allegations of Russian election meddling and they were only taken seriously after he was elected.
"President Obama thought that Crooked Hillary was going to win the election, so when he was informed by the FBI about Russian Meddling, he said it couldn't happen, was no big deal, & did NOTHING about it. When I won it became a big deal and the Rigged Witch Hunt headed by Strzok!" he posted on the micro-blogging site. 

Here are the live updates of the Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin summit.


Jul 16, 2018
17:43 (IST)
"We Are Two Great Nuclear Powers": Trump
"And I really think the world wants to see us get along. We are the two great nuclear powers. We have 90 percent of the nuclear, and that's not a good thing. That's a bad thing," Donald Trump was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. 

Jul 16, 2018
17:41 (IST)
"Summit Covers Everything From Military To Missiles To Nuclear To China": Trump
Donald Trump said the summit would cover "everything from trade to military to missiles to nuclear to China". "I think we have great opportunities together as two countries. Frankly, we have not been getting along for the last number of years," the US President was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.
Jul 16, 2018
17:40 (IST)
Trump Congratulates Putin For Hosting Football World Cup
As he met the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump congratulated him for hosting the World Cup football final which climaxed Sunday in Moscow. 
Jul 16, 2018
17:32 (IST)
Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump Will Hold Presser After Summit
Jul 16, 2018
17:20 (IST)
Jul 16, 2018
17:19 (IST)
In another tweet this morning, Donald Trump had blamed "with hunt" against Russia for worsening US-Russia ties. "Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt!" he wrote on Twitter. 
Jul 16, 2018
17:15 (IST)
Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin Shake Hands As They Meet For The Historic Summit
Jul 16, 2018
17:10 (IST)
Donald Trump promised "extraordinary relationship" as  he opened the historic summit with Vladimir Putin. Read here

Jul 16, 2018
17:02 (IST)
"The time has to come to talk in a substantive way": Vladimir Putin tells Trump as the two world leaders meet
Jul 16, 2018
16:55 (IST)
"We have a lot of good things to talk about. We have discussions on everything from trade to military to missiles to nuclear to China. We will be talking a little bit about China, our mutual friend, President Xi": US President Donald Trump on meeting Russia President Putin
