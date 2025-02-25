Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Elon Musk Share Leadership Style. What It Is

Dictatorships would appear to be on the rise. Russian president Vladimir Putin, US president Donald Trump and even un-elected tech entrepreneur, Elon Musk are ruling by decree like “kings”. Some might naively call these leaders “authentic” for saying and often doing what they believe. But that's not the whole story.

Such unilateral decisions are deeply divisive, and often opposed. In the US, the federal court blocked Trump's executive order banning workplace diversity, equity and inclusion programs to try to contain the damage.

Researchers used to think that authenticity was inherently good and moral. But as authentic leadership research gets more sophisticated with robust experimental methods, what we know about this powerful approach is changing quickly.

Experiments use controlled simulations and real-world field trials to show how leadership behaviour influences followers. These new methods are the gold standard for establishing cause-and-effect relationships, and they're challenging old ideas.

Authentic leadership redefined

After 20 years of research, we've redefined authentic leadership as a process of sending leadership “signals”. What leaders say and do sends powerful messages about their values.

In a digital age where every tweet and public act is scrutinised, understanding these signals is important for employees and voters. And keeping up with this new way of expressing authentic leadership is vital for anyone seeking to lead in today's volatile world.

In our latest article, we looked at what authentic leadership involves and why signalling is so important.

But what exactly is “signalling”?

Sending leadership ‘signals'

Everything leaders do or say – how they behave, express themselves, look, and communicate – sends messages to everyone watching. These messages are “signals”. Leaders influence their followers by sending signals that will trigger specific thoughts or emotions.

But executive life is complex and full of inherent contradictions between personal authenticity and the demands of leadership roles.

High-profile figures such as Musk and Trump show how leadership signals can be polarising. Just last week Musk used his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to call for an unconstitutional election in Ukraine.

Signalling authentic leadership

Demonstrating authentic leadership depends on sending clear, observable signals that reflect the leaders' principles and ethical convictions.

Here are some tips for spotting authentic leadership signals in everyday interactions. It is notable that it's easier to find examples of leaders displaying the complete opposite.

1. Self-awareness

Leaders signal self-awareness by regularly seeking honest feedback and reflecting on their own strengths and weaknesses. They openly acknowledge mistakes and share their learning. They value personal growth and continuous improvement.

Instead, Trump repeatedly ignores his own mistakes, even after they are exposed. His latest claim to be debunked was that Ukrainian President Zelensky's approval was 4%, while his actual approval is closer to 60%.

2. Internal moral perspective

Leaders signal an internal moral perspective by making decisions – even if they are unpopular – firmly rooted in core ethical values. Upholding these values and encouraging open discussions on ethics is a principled approach to leadership.

Instead, Musk has given federal workers 48 hours to justify their employment. The directive leaves little room for open dialogue on the ethical rationale or moral implications of such a drastic measure. He relies, instead, on top-down command.

Key federal agencies including the FBI and Pentagon have told employees to ignore the email.

3. Balanced processing

Leaders signal balanced processing by seeking different views and considering all options before making a decision. Admitting any biases and using team brainstorming or surveys, ensures fair and informed decision-making.

Instead, Trump has signed more than 50 executive orders since taking office in January. These include some that are unlawful, as an open display of personal bias and unilateral decision-making.

4. Relational transparency

Leaders signal relational transparency by sharing appropriate personal experiences and vulnerabilities with their teams. Being honest about limitations and inviting open dialogue builds trust through genuine and consistent communication.

Instead social media guru, Mark Zuckerberg, another Trump ally, assured staff his charity the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative would continue its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Then, only weeks later, he dismantled it.

You can't just fake it, either

Leadership signals can convey honest information or be manipulated to send contrived messages.

Trying to fake it doesn't work. Leadership behaviour has to align with the leaders' real values and internal sense of self – otherwise it's not authentic leadership. It's just impression management.

Learning the difference empowers us to understand leaders' actions and better navigate the post-truth era of global business and politics.

(Authors: Andrei Lux, Lecturer of Leadership and Research Cluster Lead, Edith Cowan University and Kevin Brian Lowe, Professor in Leadership, University of Sydney)

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

