Gender, Free Speech, Eggs: What Donald Trump Said In First Congress Address

Donald Trump US Congress Address: Donald Trump calls a "national emergency" at the US-Mexico border.
Washington:
US President Donald Trump began his first address to the US Congress since he returned to power by stating that his government has "accomplished more in 43 days, than most administrations accomplish in 4 years or 8 years".
Trump declared that the "American dream is unstoppable". He praised the achievements of his first six weeks, vowing to press on with his polarising bid to reshape the US government and end the Ukraine war.
Here are the top quotes of Donald Trump's US Congress address:
- The American Dream is unstoppable, and our country is on the verge of a comeback the likes of which the world has never witnessed, and perhaps will never witness again.
- Over the past 6 weeks, I have signed nearly 100 Executive Orders and taken more than 400 Executive Actions - a record to restore common sense, safety, optimism and wealth all across our wonderful land. The people elected me to do the job and I am doing it.
- I deployed the US military and border patrol to repel the border invasion of country and the illegal crossings last month were by far the lowest recorded - ever.
- I terminated green news scam, Paris climate accord, corrupt WHO, withdrew UNHRC- ended last admin- EV mandate.
- In comparison, under Joe Biden - the worst President in American history, there were hundreds of thousands of illegal crossings a month.
- We have ended weaponised government where as an example, a sitting President is allowed to viciously prosecute his political opponent like me, how did that work out? Not too good...we have brought back free speech in America...two days ago I signed an order making English the official language of US.
- Our country will be woke no longer.
- Egg prices are out-of-control and i promise to make America affordable again. Among my very highest priorities is to rescue our economy and offer relief for working families.
- We have removed the poison of critical race theory from our public schools. I signed an order making it the official policy of US govt that there are only two genders, male and female.
- Later this week, I will also take historic action to dramatically expand production of critical minerals and rare earths here in the USA.
