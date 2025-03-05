Gender, Free Speech, Eggs: What Donald Trump Said In First Congress Address

US President Donald Trump began his first address to the US Congress since he returned to power by stating that his government has "accomplished more in 43 days, than most administrations accomplish in 4 years or 8 years".

Trump declared that the "American dream is unstoppable". He praised the achievements of his first six weeks, vowing to press on with his polarising bid to reshape the US government and end the Ukraine war.

Here are the top quotes of Donald Trump's US Congress address: