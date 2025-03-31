Trump Unplugged: "Pissed Off" At Putin, Wants To Bomb Iran

US President Donald Trump's weekend in brief: threatened Iran with bombs and told an American journalist that he was "pissed off" with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to US news network's NBC's Kristen Welker in an early-morning phone call, Mr Trump reportedly said he was "very angry, pissed off" over recent remarks by Mr Putin that questioned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's leadership. The Russian president suggested that Ukraine should consider alternative leadership as part of a potential peace settlement - an idea Mr Trump dismissed as counterproductive.

"If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia's fault... I am going to put secondary tariffs on all oil coming out of Russia," Ms Welker quoted Mr Trump as saying.

Mr Trump, who has previously referred to Mr Zelensky as a "dictator," has had a tumultuous relationship with the Ukrainian president. The two leaders clashed during Mr Zelensky's recent visit to Washington, where Mr Trump criticised Ukraine's wartime governance.

Mr Trump reportedly claimed that Mr Putin was aware of his anger but insisted that he still had a "good relationship" with the Russian President. Mr Trump added that his anger would subside if Mr Putin made the "right decisions" regarding Ukraine.

Despite diplomatic efforts, Mr Trump's administration has been unable to broker a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine. Russia recently rejected a US-backed proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, while intensifying its military operations near Ukraine's northeastern regions.

Mr Trump's proposed secondary tariffs would target any country purchasing Russian oil, making it more difficult for Moscow to sustain its war effort. Those who could be affected are China and India, both of whom remain major importers of Russian crude.

Iran Faces Military Threats

In addition to his rhetoric on Russia, Mr Trump warned that Iran could face military action if it does not agree to new nuclear negotiations.

"If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing," Mr Trump reportedly told NBC. "It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before."

The US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement under Mr Trump's first term, and efforts to renegotiate have been largely unsuccessful. Trump reiterated that his administration remains open to talks but stressed that Iran must demonstrate a commitment to limiting its nuclear program.

Iran's newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian responded to Mr Trump's comments in a statement broadcast on state media. While rejecting direct negotiations with Washington, he acknowledged that indirect talks, mediated through Oman, could continue.

"The supreme leader has also emphasised that indirect negotiations can continue. We do not avoid negotiations. Rather, it is their unfaithfulness that has caused problems for us so far. They must prove that they can establish trust regarding decisions, and I hope this will materialise," Mr Pezeshkian said as quoted by news agency AFP.