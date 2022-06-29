Trump Tried To Grab Steering Wheel To Go To Capitol On Riot Day: Top Aide

Donald Trump was told he couldn't be with his supporters at the US Capitol. (File)

Former US president Donald Trump tried to take the steering wheel from his Secret Service limousine driver in an attempt to join the crowd marching on the US Capitol last year, a top aide in his administration testified Tuesday.

Trump got into his car after addressing a rally near the White House, Cassidy Hutchinson told a congressional panel, and was told he couldn't be with his supporters who were gathering ahead of the protest at the Capitol that turned into a deadly insurrection.

"I'm the effing president, take me up to the Capitol now," Trump said, according to Cassidy Hutchinson, who said the story was relayed to her by another White House official.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)