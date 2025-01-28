Trump To Sign Order To Build Israeli-Style 'Iron Dome' Missile Shield

President Donald Trump said Monday he would sign an executive order to start building an "Iron Dome" air defense system for the United States, like the one that Israel has used to intercept thousands of rockets.

"We need to immediately begin the construction of a state-of-the-art Iron Dome missile defense shield," Trump told a Republican congressional retreat in Miami on the day new Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took office.

