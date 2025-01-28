Advertisement

Trump To Sign Order To Build Israeli-Style 'Iron Dome' Missile Shield

"We need to immediately begin the construction of a state-of-the-art Iron Dome missile defense shield," Trump told a Republican congressional retreat in Miami on the day new Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took office.

Read Time: 1 min
Trump said Monday he would sign an executive order to start building an "Iron Dome" air defense system.
Washington:

President Donald Trump said Monday he would sign an executive order to start building an "Iron Dome" air defense system for the United States, like the one that Israel has used to intercept thousands of rockets.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

Donald Trump, Iron Dome
