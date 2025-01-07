Donald Trump Threatens 'Economic Force' Against Canada

Donald Trump vowed Tuesday to use economic force against Canada as he pursues his unlikely plan for the country to merge with the United States.

Asked if he would use military force, the incoming US president said "no, economic force."

"Canada and the United States, that would really be something. You get rid of that artificially drawn line and you take a look at what that looks like. And it would also be much better for national security."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)