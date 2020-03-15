US President Donald Trump Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Washington, United States:
US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the White House physician said Saturday.
Trump submitted to the test after coming in contact with several members of a Brazilian presidential delegation visiting his Florida resort who have since tested positive for the virus.
"This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative," the president's physician Sean Conley said in a memo.
"One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation at Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free," he said.
