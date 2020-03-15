US President Donald Trump Tests Negative For Coronavirus

US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the White House physician said Saturday.

Trump submitted to the test after coming in contact with several members of a Brazilian presidential delegation visiting his Florida resort who have since tested positive for the virus.

"This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative," the president's physician Sean Conley said in a memo.

"One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation at Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free," he said.

