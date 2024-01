Donald Trump on Tuesday won the Republican primary in New Hampshire, defeating rival Nikki Haley and continuing his march toward locking up the nomination to seek a second White House term in November.

"I want to congratulate Donald Trump," Haley told supporters after TV networks quickly projected the result. Haley then vowed she would fight on, saying "this race is far from over."

