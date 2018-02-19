Donald Trump Slams Oprah Winfrey, Challenges Her For 2020 Run Oprah Winfrey appeared on CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday night where she quizzed a group of Michigan voters. Half of the people from the group voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential election, the other half did not.

US President Donald Trump has slammed Oprah Winfrey as "very insecure", saying he hopes to see her run for President in 2020 so "she can be exposed and defeated".

Winfrey appeared on CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday night where she quizzed a group of Michigan voters. Half of the people from the group voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential election, the other half did not.



"One year into Donald Trump's presidency, Americans remain divided, often unwilling to listen to what the other side has to say," Winfrey said.



Hours after the episode was aired, Trump tweeted: "Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes."



"The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!" he wrote.



Speculation that Winfrey might run for President in 2020 emerged after she delivered an emotional speech at the Golden Globes in January. However, she has repeatedly denied she has any desire to run.



"I am actually humbled by the fact that people think I could be the leader of the free world, but it's just not in my spirit," Winfrey had said, adding, "It's not in my DNA."



The President has weighed in on a potential run by Winfrey before, saying that he didn't think she would run but that if she did, he would beat her.





