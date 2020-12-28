After A Week's Delay, Trump Signs $900 Billion Covid Relief Bill

Donald Trump signed a $900 billion Covid-19 relief bill Sunday. (FILE)

After nearly a week's delay and under pressure from all sides, President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion Covid-19 relief bill Sunday, the White House said, extending benefits to millions of Americans struggling through the pandemic.

The package "providing coronavirus emergency response and relief" is part of a larger spending bill that, with Trump's signature, will avoid a government shutdown.

