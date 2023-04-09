Watch: Donald Trump Enjoys Evening At UFC 287. How Crowd Reacted

Trump was joined by UFC boss Dana White, pop star Kid Rock, and boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Former US President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 287 in Miami, Florida amidst ongoing legal troubles. Trump, aged 76, is currently facing multiple charges related to 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York.

Trump made his entrance into the Kaseya Center at the end of the Kelvin Gastelum and Chris Cutis' fight on the preliminary card of UFC 287, much to the delight of the cheering crowd. Fans were already buzzing after Gastelum and Curtis put on a thrilling fight, and Trump's arrival only heightened the excitement. The crowd erupted in chants of "USA" as Trump walked to his seat. The former President also showed his appreciation for the warm welcome by waving at the crowd and smiling.

Joining Trump at the cageside were UFC boss Dana White, pop star Kid Rock, and boxing legend Mike Tyson, amongst other VIP guests. Throughout the night, Trump received loud cheers from the fans and even stood up to pump his fist in support of the raucous crowd. Trump also took the time to pose for pictures with members of the military, showing his support for the armed forces.

Amidst the ongoing legal issues, Trump remained focused on the fights, closely watching as UFC 287 unfolded through the night. Despite the controversy surrounding his appearance, the excitement and energy of the crowd seemed to lift Trump's spirits, as he enjoyed a night of high-level fighting in Miami.

The ongoing investigation against Trump is looking into the alleged "hush-money" payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

The charges against Trump arise from allegations that he arranged hush-money payments to Daniels and McDougal in an effort to prevent the publication of their alleged sexual encounters with him prior to the 2016 US election. Additionally, he is also involved in criminal investigations in Washington related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and mishandling classified documents. There is also a separate criminal probe in Georgia related to Trump's attempts to overturn his defeat in that state.