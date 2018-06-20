Donald Trump Says Will Sign Executive Order To Avoid Family Separations The US House of Representatives is due to consider a bill on the issue Thursday.

Share EMAIL PRINT Trump said that he hoped the executive order would happen in parallel with legislation passed by Congress Washington: US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would sign an executive order to keep migrant families together at the border with Mexico, amid an escalating uproar over the separation of children from their parents.



"We want to keep families together," Trump said at the White House.



"We are signing an executive order in a little while," he added, noting that he hoped it would happen in parallel with legislation passed by Congress. The US House of Representatives is due to consider a bill on the issue Thursday.



US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would sign an executive order to keep migrant families together at the border with Mexico, amid an escalating uproar over the separation of children from their parents. "We want to keep families together," Trump said at the White House."We are signing an executive order in a little while," he added, noting that he hoped it would happen in parallel with legislation passed by Congress. The US House of Representatives is due to consider a bill on the issue Thursday. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter