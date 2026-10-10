Trump Says Putin Agrees To Major Release Of Diesel To US, Global Markets

President Donald Trump said Friday that he had secured Russian leader Vladimir Putin's agreement to release diesel into US and global markets, vowing this will help cool surging energy costs amid war with Iran.

"Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace," Trump said on social media after talks with Putin.

The move comes weeks before key US midterm elections where Trump's Republican Party risks losing its current grip on Congress, while voters grapple with cost of living worries.

Moscow is set to supply "another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter," Trump added on his Truth Social platform on Friday.

The US Treasury Department issued a temporary license to enable Russian diesel to flow to global markets through April 2027.

Moscow has been hit with waves of sanctions by the United States and partners since its 2022 invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

But temporary US sanctions waivers this year to allow sales of Russian oil have sparked concern, as they could complicate efforts to deprive Moscow of revenue needed for its war on Ukraine.

Trump's announcement on Friday also came as US, Ukrainian and European officials were due to hold talks in Miami in a fresh diplomatic effort to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Moscow, which launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, occupies roughly one-fifth of Ukrainian territory.

For now, Trump insisted that the "great announcement" on Russian energy would help lower costs quickly.

"Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority," the US leader added.

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