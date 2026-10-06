Trump Says He Will Pay For Political Ads After Row Over Taxpayer Funding

US President Donald Trump said Monday he will use his own money to pay for political ads ahead of November's midterm elections, an about-face after drawing fire for using tax-payer funds for TV spots promoting himself.

The White House and Trump had vigorously defended the ads as simply patriotic public service announcements similar to ones done by previous presidents. But they still elicited criticism from both parties.

"This is a rather standard thing to do but, rather than doing that, although nothing will make them happy, I have decided to do the Patriotic Ads, among others, and pay for them myself, and with money I raised for MAGA," Trump wrote on Truth Social, with "them" referring to what he called the "Radical Left."

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