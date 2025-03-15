Trump Says He Was Being "Sarcastic" About Ending The Russia-Ukraine War In 24 Hours

President Donald Trump has clarified his previous statements on resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, admitting that his claims of solving the issue within 24 hours were made in a sarcastic tone.

This acknowledgment came during an interview for the "Full Measure" television program, where Trump was asked about his campaign trail promises.

Trump's initial statements, made during his presidential campaign, were quite bold. He claimed that he would resolve the conflict before even taking office, stating, "They're dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I'll have that done - I'll have that done in 24 hours".

He reiterated this claim during a debate with then-Vice President Kamala Harris, saying, "That is a war that's dying to be settled. I will get it settled before I even become president".

However, Trump's tone has shifted since taking office. He now acknowledges that his previous statements were sarcastic, saying, "Well, I was being a little bit sarcastic when I said that... What I really mean is I'd like to get it settled and, I'll, I think, I think I'll be successful".

The situation remains complex, with Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, engaging in talks with Russian officials on a proposed ceasefire. Ukraine has accepted the proposal, but its not yet certain whether Russia will follow suit.

When asked about the potential consequences if Putin refuses to agree to a ceasefire, Trump expressed concern, saying, "Bad news for this world because so many people are dying". However, he remains optimistic, stating, "But I think, I think he's going to agree. I really do. I think I know him pretty well and I think he's going to agree".

