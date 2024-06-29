Trump Says Does Not Think Biden Will Quit White House Race

Trump said Friday he does not believe US President Joe Biden will exit the 2024 White House race.

Republican Donald Trump said Friday he does not believe US President Joe Biden will exit the 2024 White House race, after the incumbent's lackluster debate performance sparked alarm within the Democratic Party.

"Many people are saying that after last night's performance that Joe Biden is leaving the race. But the fact is, I don't really believe that because he does better in polls than any of the Democrats they're talking about," Trump told a campaign rally in Virginia.

