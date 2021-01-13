Donald Trump Says 25th Amendment Of 'Zero Risk' To Him

The US President warned that the amendment "will come back to haunt Joe Biden." (File)

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday there is "zero" chance of him being forced from office by his government under invocation of the 25th Amendment.

"The 25th amendment is of zero risk to me," Trump said in Alamo, Texas, in reference to pressure by Democrats on Vice President Mike Pence to remove Trump through the almost never used constitutional measure.

Trump warned, without further explanation, that the amendment "will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration. As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for."

