Millions Leave Musk's X After Trump Win, Shift To Jack Dorsey's Bluesky

In the wake of Donald Trump's win in the US elections, users are abandoning Elon Musk's X for Bluesky, a rival social media platform. With a similar colour scheme and logo, Bluesky is gaining traction as a decentralised alternative, attracting around one million new users daily.

Currently, the social media platform has 16.7 million users, though this figure is rapidly climbing. But what exactly is Bluesky, and why is it becoming a refuge for those leaving X?

What is Bluesky?

Bluesky describes itself as "social media as it should be." The platform offers familiar features like search, notifications, and reposting but stands apart with its decentralised design.

This setup allows users to host their data on servers outside the company's control. While most users opt for the standard ".bsky.social" username, the platform also offers the option to create custom domains, adding a layer of personalization.

In functionality, Bluesky mirrors the original Twitter (now X) experience.

Why X users are switching?

Bluesky's sudden surge in popularity can be traced back to when Republican Donald Trump's election victory spurred political division. Elon Musk's support for the president-elect and his anticipated involvement in his administration have driven many users to seek alternatives.

it's official — 1,000,000 people have joined Bluesky in just the last day!!!



welcome 🥳https://t.co/x6v5YW0WFTpic.twitter.com/ifpjZFpYsf — bluesky (@bluesky) November 15, 2024

Organisations like The Guardian have also cited separate reasons for leaving X, calling it "a toxic media platform."

Celebrities have further fuelled Bluesky's momentum. Popular figures such as Lizzo, Ben Stiller, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Patton Oswalt have joined the platform, some reducing or ending their presence on X entirely.

Who owns Bluesky?

Jack Dorsey, the former head of Twitter, founded Bluesky with the vision of creating a decentralised Twitter-like platform. But Mr Dorsey stepped down from the Bluesky board in May 2024 and deleted his account in September.

Today, Bluesky is led by CEO Jay Graber and operates as a US public benefit corporation, as per The BBC.

Bluesky marketing

Unlike X, Bluesky has avoided traditional advertising. The platform initially raised funds through investors and venture capital and is now exploring paid services like custom domain names for usernames.

Bluesky is rapidly growing but still has a long way to go before challenging X, which Elon Musk claims has 250 million daily active users.