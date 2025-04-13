Donald Trumps Florida Golf Retreat Sparks Outcry Amid Escalating Tariff War

US President Donald Trump appears unfazed even as the global economy reels from the fallout of his tariff measures. He chose to spend his days golfing in Florida and dining with political donors, raising eyebrows across the political spectrum, drawing sharp rebukes and comparisons to historical figures known for their obliviousness during times of crisis.

Just days after triggering market panic with sweeping new tariffs, Trump made his way to Miami for a golf tournament at his Doral resort, according to a report in The Guardian. The event saw him chauffeured around the course in a cart by his son Eric Trump. The president later retreated to Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach residence, donning his red MAGA cap and a white polo shirt.

Meanwhile, financial markets around the world plummeted, wiping out trillions of dollars in value. Despite the turmoil, Trump remained defiant on his Truth Social platform, writing: “To the many investors coming into the United States and investing massive amounts of money, my policies will never change.”

Critics have likened the spectacle to the antics of monarchs detached from the realities of their citizens. “He's certainly living up to the caricature of being a mad king,” Kurt Bardella, a Democratic strategist, was quoted as saying by The Guardian. Bardella said that Trump enjoying yet another golf vacation while economic turmoil affects people both locally and globally reflects a level of detachment.

While the US mourned the loss of four soldiers during a training mission in Lithuania, Trump skipped the dignified transfer ceremony. He opted to attend a candlelit fundraising dinner hosted by Maga Inc, reportedly charging $1 million a plate.

A source close to Trump's inner circle told The Washington Post that the US President has reached a point where he no longer concerns himself with negative reports.

“I think long ago he stopped caring about certain optics, and he's made it very clear during this presidency, he's going to do what he wants,” said New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman on CNN.

Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, was more blunt. Sabato told Guardian, “Let them eat cake: Marie Antoinette kind of fits. He won his own golf tournament at his own club.”