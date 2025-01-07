Donald Trump Refuses To Rule Out Military Action Over Panama Canal, Greenland

Donald Trump on Tuesday refused to rule out military intervention over the Panama Canal and Greenland, both of which he has said he wants the United States to control.

"I can say this, we need them for economic security," the incoming US president told reporters.

"I am not going to commit to that (no military action). It might be that you have to do something."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)