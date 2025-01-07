Advertisement

Donald Trump Refuses To Rule Out Military Action Over Panama Canal, Greenland

Donald Trump is eyeing control of the Panama Canal and Greenland.

Trump said he is not going to commit to no military action.
Palm Beach, United States:

Donald Trump on Tuesday refused to rule out military intervention over the Panama Canal and Greenland, both of which he has said he wants the United States to control.

"I can say this, we need them for economic security," the incoming US president told reporters.

"I am not going to commit to that (no military action). It might be that you have to do something."

