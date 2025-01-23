Advertisement

Trump Redesignates Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels As Foreign Terrorist Organization

Former president Joe Biden had lifted that label when he took over the White House from Trump in 2021, before later calling them a "specially designated global terrorist" entity, a slightly less severe classification which still allowed for humanitarian aid to reach the war-torn country.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to once again designate Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels a "foreign terrorist organization," the White House announced Wednesday.

Former president Joe Biden had lifted that label when he took over the White House from Trump in 2021, before later calling them a "specially designated global terrorist" entity, a slightly less severe classification which still allowed for humanitarian aid to reach the war-torn country.

