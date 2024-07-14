Trump Rally Shooter A 'Monster': Melania Trump's First Reaction

Melania Trump posted her statement on X

Melania Trump said Sunday that a gunman who opened fire at a Donald Trump rally was a "monster," as she condemned the assassination attempt in which the Republican presidential candidate was injured.

"A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion -- his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration," Melania Trump said in a statement shared on X.

