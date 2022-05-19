Donald Trump Praises Book Where 'King Donald' Is Fighting 'Hillary Queenton'

The childrens book casts him in the role of "King Donald" in a battle against the evil "Hillary Queenton"

Former US President Donald Trump, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, lauded a new children's book that casts him in the role of “King Donald” in a battle against the evil “Hillary Queenton”, an obvious reference to 2016 Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The book titled The Plot Against the King, is written by Mr Trump's former Pentagon Chief of Staff Kash Patel. According to Newsweek, the former president posted on Truth Social saying, “The Plot Against the King is the true story about the Russia Collusion Hoax, written for children, by my friend @Kash…Live the tale thru the eyes of great characters like the handsome King Donald and Kash the Wizard. This story showcases how Hillary Queenton and a Shifty Knight tried to destroy our democracy, but truth and the MAGA King prevailed.”

He goes on to add, "Support this great patriot, educate our children, and put a copy in every school across our land."

The illustrated children's book depicts the author Kash Patel as a wizard on a journey to show how “King Donald” was wrongfully accused of stealing the throne. According to The Guardian, the wizard says in the book, “the king, King Donald, is innocent” and “did not work with the Russonians”, a deliberate reference to accusations that Trump had used the help of Russia and Putin to get elected.

The author Kash Patel, is known to be a close confidant of the former President and rose to prominence after he endorsed then President Trump's claims that the FBI had wiretapped Trump's phones. He was promoted to chief of staff at the Department of Defense.