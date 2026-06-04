Trump Official Ben Black Named In Thousands Of Epstein Records

Ben Black, a Trump-appointed official who heads a US government agency overseeing more than $205 billion in investments, allegedly had personal and financial ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, newly released emails show.

A review of Epstein's private correspondence examined more than 5,000 records, including emails and other communications, according to The Guardian. It found that Black and Epstein invested in the same company in 2011 and remained in contact for several years afterward.

Ben is the son of Leon Black, a billionaire investor and co-founder of Apollo Global Management.

According to the report, Epstein told a friend that he attended Ben's 30th birthday celebration in the Hamptons in 2014. Both Leon and his son Ben insist that Epstein was not present at the birthday celebration. Epstein also claimed to have advised Ben on the purchase of an $11.5 million townhouse.

The emails showed that in 2014, a woman named Chik emailed Epstein asking for advice about a text message she had received from Ben, who had asked about her availability and suggested they meet. "Please help me what to answer to Ben Black," she asked Epstein, who later helped her draft a message.

In 2011, Ben and other family members invested in a company called Environmental Solutions Worldwide (ESWW). At the same time, Epstein owned roughly 6 percent of ESWW through an offshore company in the Virgin Islands. In 2012, Epstein sold his ESWW shares to Black Family Partners LP, an investment partnership that manages part of Leon Black's wealth.

A spokesperson for Ben denied the allegations, saying that he had no personal or professional relationship with Epstein.

Ben currently leads the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), a US government agency that invests in projects overseas using taxpayer-backed funding.

Earlier, Trump had appointed Adam Boehler, a former college roommate of Jared Kushner, to lead the agency.

Later, Trump chose Ben to lead the agency, despite limited experience in international development finance. The White House defended the appointment, saying Ben had "elite" qualifications for the role.

Last year in October, the emails showed that Epstein depended heavily on billionaire Leon for money and earned more than $150 million by advising him on taxes, estate planning and art investments, according to the NY Times.

Reports state that Epstein helped arrange approximately $20 million in payments from Leon Black to various women. When Leon appeared reluctant to continue paying such large amounts in 2016, Epstein sent angry emails criticizing Leon's advisers and even insulting his family.