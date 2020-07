Donald Trump's national security advisor, Robert O'Brien, has tested positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump's national security advisor, Robert O'Brien, has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said Monday.

O'Brien, who holds a key role in the administration, "has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site," the White House said in a statement.

"There is no risk of exposure to the president or the vice president," it added.

