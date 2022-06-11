Donald Trump May Be Charged For Manipulating 2020 Elections By Month End: Report

Trump has defiantly dismissed the probe as a baseless "witch hunt".

Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, might face his first charges for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results as soon as this month, a report in Newsweek said.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to make a decision on whether or not to charge the former president by June 30 for allegedly attempting to overthrow Georgia's election results, the report added.

"I certainly think that in the first half of the year that decision will be made," according to Willis' statement carried by the publication.

It has been more than 16 months since Trump's efforts to interfere in Georgia's 2020 election, which he lost by a very small margin of 0.23 points, is being continuously investigated by Willis.

In recent months, the district attorney has ramped up her investigation, interviewing more than 400 people across the state.

According to local media reports, the attorney's office is also subpoenaing a number of state officials, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who recently won the GOP nomination for re-election despite Trump's attempts to remove him for failing to help him "find 11,780 votes."

Meanwhile, a congressional panel investigating last year's mob assault on the US Capitol laid out its case on Thursday that Trump and his claims of a stolen election were at the heart of what amounted to an "attempted coup" to remain in power.

In a prime-time presentation of its findings from a year-long probe, the special committee sought to persuade the country of the existence of a deep-rooted and ongoing plot - orchestrated by the former president - to overturn the result of the 2020 election won by Joe Biden.

Trump has defiantly dismissed the probe as a baseless "witch hunt" - but the public hearings were uppermost in his mind Thursday as he fired off a largely false tirade on his social media platform, defending the insurrection as "the greatest movement in the history of our Country to Make America Great Again."