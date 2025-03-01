Advertisement

Trump, JD Vance "Doing Putin's Dirty Work": Democrats

"Trump and Vance are doing Putin's dirty work. Senate Democrats will never stop fighting for freedom and democracy," Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer posted on social media.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Trump, JD Vance "Doing Putin's Dirty Work": Democrats
Washington:

Senate Democrats accused US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance of siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin after they berated Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky in an extraordinarily tense White House meeting on Friday.

"Trump and Vance are doing Putin's dirty work. Senate Democrats will never stop fighting for freedom and democracy," Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer posted on social media.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, JD Vance, Vladimir Putin
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now