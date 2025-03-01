Trump, JD Vance "Doing Putin's Dirty Work": Democrats

Senate Democrats accused US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance of siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin after they berated Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky in an extraordinarily tense White House meeting on Friday.

"Trump and Vance are doing Putin's dirty work. Senate Democrats will never stop fighting for freedom and democracy," Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer posted on social media.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)