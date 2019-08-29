Trump Is Urging Followers To Look For New News Outlets. Here's Why

Donald Trump wrote on twitter that they have to start looking for a new News Outlet. (File Photo)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at Fox News, accusing the conservative network of "heavily promoting the Democrats" and urging his nearly 64 million Twitter followers to "start looking for a new News Outlet."

"The New @FoxNews is letting millions of GREAT people down!" Trump wrote in a series of tweets. "We have to start looking for a new News Outlet. Fox isn't working for us anymore!"

His tweets followed an interview of Xochitl Hinojosa, the communications director for the Democratic National Committee, in which she discussed next month's Democratic presidential debate, among other things.

In his tweets, Trump said Hinojosa had been "spewing out whatever she wanted with zero pushback" from anchor Sandra Smith.

Trump also complained about commentators who appear regularly on Fox, including former DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile and left-leaning pundit Juan Williams, as well as anchor Shepard Smith, who has been critical of Trump at times.

"HOPELESS & CLUELESS! They should go all the way LEFT and I will still find a way to Win," Trump wrote.

Democrats have repeatedly accused Fox News of having far too sympathetic coverage of Trump and his administration, with some likening it to state-run television.

A Fox News spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's tweets.

Guy Benson, a Fox News contributor, responded to Trump on Twitter, writing, "We don't work for you."

