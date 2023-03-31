Trump Indictment Live Updates: Ex-US President To Face Criminal Charges In Hush Money Case

Donald Trump Indictment Live: Trump called jury's decision "Political Persecution."

A New York grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump in connection with a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Soon after the indictment news breaking, former US president hit out at the jury's decision and called it "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history."

The 76-year-old Republican would become the first former or sitting president to be charged with a crime -- upending the 2024 White House race in which Trump is running to regain office.

Mar 31, 2023 06:04 (IST) "No one is above the law,": Stormy Daniels lawyer on Trump indictment

The lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels said Thursday that the indictment of former president Donald Trump shows that "no one is above the law."



"The indictment of Donald Trump is no cause for joy," Clark Brewster tweeted. "Now let truth and justice prevail."



