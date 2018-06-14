"Countries Have Done Bad Things": Trump Downplays North Korea's Abuses According to Trump's own State Department, Kim's regime holds between 80,000 and 120,000 political prisoners in forced labor camps.

Share EMAIL PRINT Critics have said the summit legitimized Kim Jong Un's regime. (File) Washington: US President Donald Trump downplayed abuses by Kim Jong Un's regime in an interview following his summit with the North Korean leader, saying that other countries had also done "bad things."



"A lot of other people (have) done some really bad things. I mean, I could go through a lot of nations where a lotta bad things were done," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.



He praised Kim as



According to Trump's own State Department, Kim's regime holds between 80,000 and 120,000 political prisoners in forced labor camps, facing torture and forced starvation.



As well as abuses at home, Kim is also suspected of ordering the assassination of his brother at a Malaysian airport last year.



Trump and Kim met in Singapore on Tuesday -- an unprecedented encounter that saw the leader of the world's most powerful democracy shake hands with the third generation scion of a dynastic dictatorship, standing as equals in front of their nations' flags.



Critics have charged the summit legitimized Kim and said the summit was more about headlines than substantive progress.



Trump also had kind words for Chinese President Xi Jinping in the interview, describing him as "an incredible guy" and noting that he is "essentially president for life. That's pretty good."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



