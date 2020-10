Donald Trump is "doing very well" and is up and moving about, said his doctor. (FILE)

US President Donald Trump is "doing very well" and is up and moving about as he undergoes treatment for Covid-19 with his symptoms improving, his doctor said Saturday.

"This morning the president is doing very well," Sean Conley said, adding that Trump has been fever-free for 24 hours, and his cough, nasal congestion and fever are improving.

