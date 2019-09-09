Trump Denies White House Turmoil Over Cancelled Taliban Meeting

Donald Trump said US military upped the intensity of its attacks against Taliban

US President Donald Trump on Monday denied sparking turmoil with his dramatic cancelation of a secret plan to fly Taliban leaders in for direct talks at his Camp David retreat.

Trump -- whose late Saturday announcement of the cancelation was the first time most Americans learned that the Taliban were due to meet the president -- accused journalists of trying "to create the look of turmoil in the White House, of which there is none."

He also said that the US military had dramatically upped the intensity of its attacks against the Taliban guerrillas.

"Over the last four days, we have been hitting our Enemy harder than at any time in the last ten years!" he said in a tweet.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.