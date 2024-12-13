Donald Trump Calls Ukraine Firing US Missiles Into Russia "Crazy"

In his "Person of the Year" interview published in Time's magazine, President-elect Donald Trump has called Ukraine's use of American missiles in Russia's territory "crazy". He also added that he "vehemently" disagrees with it, suggesting that the United States' policy towards the war between Russia and Ukraine could change dramatically.

"It's crazy what's taking place. It's crazy. I disagree very vehemently with sending missiles hundreds of miles into Russia. Why are we doing that? We're just escalating this war and making it worse. That should not have been allowed to be done," he said.

This comes in when outgoing President Joe Biden gave a green light for Ukraine to use long-range missiles in Russia. However, this move was in response to Russia deploying 15,000 North Korean troops along the battlefront.

Although Trump was critical of Biden's decision, he said he would not "abandon" Ukraine. "I want to reach an agreement, and the only way you're going to reach an agreement is not to abandon," he said.

He said he wanted a quick solution for the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and that he had a "very good plan" but did not want to share it. He said, "I think I have a very good plan to help, but when I start exposing that plan, it becomes almost a worthless plan."

Regardless, there are concerns in Ukraine that the "plan" to end things swiftly might largely be on Moscow's terms.

He said the loss of life in the conflict is "staggering" and remarked, "I'm talking on both sides. It's really an advantage to both sides to get this thing done."

Russia has started advancing quicker than ever, and more violently so, since the early weeks of the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for a global action stronger than sanctions, on Russia as it launched 93 missiles and 200 drones on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"Another Russian missile strike against Ukraine. Cruise missiles, ballistic missiles. According to preliminary reports, 93 missiles were launched, including at least one North Korean missile. A total of 81 missiles were shot down, 11 of which were cruise missiles intercepted by our F-16s. Additionally, the Russians used nearly 200 drones in this attack," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

When asked whether he recently spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said, "I can't tell you. I can't tell you. It's just inappropriate."

