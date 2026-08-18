Trump Calls Concerns About Conditions On USS Lincoln 'Fake'

President Donald Trump downplayed reports about conditions on the USS Abraham Lincoln to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday. The aircraft carrier has been the subject of escalating concern over mental health and supply issues for American sailors enduring a record-setting uninterrupted time at sea of more than 240 days. Trump said a retired, unnamed, admiral assured him that the Lincoln is "beautifully maintained and beautifully taken care of."

After ordering the Pentagon to scale back annual joint military exercises with South Korea, claiming the nation declined to help with the United States' war against Iran, Trump said that he has spoken with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un about a scheduled conversation.

Trump's son-in-law and Mideast negotiator Jared Kushner held hourslong meetings with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday after talking with Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya in Egypt on disarmament. Netanyahu rejected a 15-point, US-backed road map to move the truce deal forward in Gaza. Hamas says it has agreed to the road map, which includes disarmament.

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