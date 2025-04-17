Donald Trump Blocks Israeli Attack On Iran Nuclear Sites, Hopes For Talks: Report

US President Donald Trump has blocked Israel from targeting Iranian nuclear sites and asked Tel Aviv to restart negotiations with Tehran. According to US administration officials and sources briefed on the matter, Israel was preparing to strike as early as May, with hopes of American support, The NY Times reported.

Trump reportedly made his decision following months of deliberations within the administration over whether to back military action or pursue a diplomatic path. While Israel prepared a range of operational plans to delay Iran's nuclear capabilities by at least a year, most required significant US involvement - both to ensure operational success and to protect Israel from Iranian retaliation.

In recent weeks, Trump informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US would not back such a move. During Netanyahu's April 7 visit to Washington, the two leaders met in the Oval Office, where Trump announced the beginning of indirect talks with Iran.

Following the meeting, Netanyahu said in a statement delivered in Hebrew that any deal with Iran must allow for the complete dismantling of Iran's nuclear infrastructure "under American supervision with American execution."

Israel was planning a strike on Iran in May after its strength in the region took a severe blow in recent times. Iranian missile attacks in April failed, Hezbollah fighters were badly weakened by Israeli forces, Syria's President Bashar al-Assad - an Iranian ally - lost power, and important missile fuel sites in Iran and Syria were destroyed.

At first, Israel wanted to launch a complicated operation involving special commandos attacking underground nuclear sites, along with a long bombing campaign. But those commandos wouldn't be ready before October, so Israeli leaders started looking for quicker options, which again needed US help.

Even though the US President decided not to support a strike for now, he didn't rule out using military force if talks with Iran broke down. "If it requires military, we're going to have military," he said. "Israel will, obviously, be the leader of that."

In private, Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US wouldn't give military help while diplomacy was ongoing. Still, he sent CIA Director John Ratcliffe to Jerusalem for more discussions. Ratcliffe met Netanyahu and Mossad chief David Barnea last week to explore other options - like secret Israeli missions or tougher sanctions.

The Trump team's choice to wait was shaped by new intelligence from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. She warned that a US-backed attack might spark a wider war in the region.

The US had already moved powerful military equipment to the region, including two aircraft carriers, advanced missile defence systems, and B-2 bombers that can hit underground targets. Officially, this was to fight Houthi militants in Yemen. But behind the scenes, the same equipment was also meant to be ready in case Israel went to war with Iran.

Despite past hostilities, Iran recently signalled it may be open to indirect talks. Trump had sent a letter in March offering direct negotiations. While the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, initially rejected the overture, a senior Iranian official later responded with openness to mediated dialogue.

Vice President JD Vance argued that Trump had a unique opportunity to secure a breakthrough. If Iran stalls or backs out, the US could then support Israeli military action, he said.